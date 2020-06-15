A U.S. fighter plane crashed in the North Sea off the coast of northeast England on Monday with the fate of the pilot and the cause of the crash unknown, a U.S. Air Force statement said Monday.
The F15C Eagle was on a routine mission from RAF Lakenheath, the Air Force said in the statement.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.