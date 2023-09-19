U.S. President Joe Biden noted that Washington will "work tirelessly" for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking at the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, Biden said the U.S. will work tirelessly to achieve just and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine with the aim of establishing two states for two people.

He also touched upon U.N. Security Council reform, saying that Washington has undertaken serious consultation aimed at expanding the leading global body and will continue to do its part to push for reform.

He also called on the U.N. to authorize a multinational "security support mission" led by Kenya to deal with gangs in strife-torn Haiti.

"I call on the Security Council to authorize this mission now. The people of Haiti cannot wait much longer," he said.

Biden also called on the world to stand together in his speech at the United Nations, saying "no nation can meet the challenges of today alone."

"Our history need not dictate our future," he said, recalling his recent visit to Vietnam - a former bitter enemy that has become a strong trade partner of the United States.

"Adversaries can become partners, overwhelming challenges can be resolved, and deep wounds can heal," he told the UN General Assembly's high-level meeting.

The United States "seeks a more secure, more prosperous, more equitable world for all people. Because we know our future is bound to yours," Biden said.