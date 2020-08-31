The total number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is nearing 6 million, making up nearly a quarter of all cases worldwide as the ongoing surge of infections in several states has fueled the outbreak in the country.

The U.S., the world's hardest-hit country, recorded 5.99 million cases of infections Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 183,000 people have died from the disease in the country, according to the university's data. The U.S. hit 5 million cases three weeks ago, just 17 days after reaching 4 million. Many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, a Reuters tally found. Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota recently reported record one-day increases in new cases, while Montana and Idaho are seeing record numbers of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Amid surging infections, the head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Stephan Hahn, has raised the possibility of giving an emergency approval on coronavirus vaccines being developed in the country, even before trials are concluded. "If they do that before the end of Phase Three," which involves large-scale human testing, "we may find that appropriate. We may find that inappropriate, we will make a determination," Hahn told the Financial Times.

But the move has drawn criticism that he is giving in to pressure from the Donald Trump administration to step up the production of a vaccine ahead of the Nov. 3 elections. "This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision. This is not going to be a political decision," he said.

Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, as India marked a worldwide record for daily new cases in the COVID-19 pandemic. The data showed steady global growth as the disease's epicenter shifts again, with India taking center stage from the U.S. and Latin America.

Cases in India top global rank

India reported 78,512 coronavirus infections on Monday, more than any other country but fewer than the previous day when it posted the world's biggest, single-day tally, as authorities looked to open more sectors of the economy. On Sunday, India's 78,761 new cases exceeded the previous global record of 77,299 in the U.S. on July 16, a Reuters tally of official data showed.

The world's second-most populous country has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since Aug. 7. At 3.62 million cases, India is fast catching up to the U.S. and Brazil in terms of total cases but it has a lower death rate. India's coronavirus deaths went up by 971 in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 64,469, the health ministry said. The huge numbers have got authorities worried, especially with people in rural areas largely abandoning rules aimed at stopping the spread, officials say.

Elsewhere in the world, Latin America, the worst-hit region, is still struggling with its first wave, with COVID-19 deaths in Brazil crossing 120,000, second only to the U.S. Australia confirmed 41 coronavirus fatalities Monday, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of cases in the country rose to 25,754 while the death toll reached 652, according to health officials. The number of recoveries stands at 21,011.