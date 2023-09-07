The approval rating of U.S. President Joe Biden hit an all-time low of 39%, according to a survey released on Thursday.

It marks the lowest rating recorded for Biden by the American network in 2023, down from 41% in July and 45% in January.

The poll reveals a majority of 61% disapprove of Biden. At the beginning of his first year in office, his job approval rating stood above 50%, but dropped to as low as 38% in July the following year, according to the same poll.

Among Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters, there is a noteworthy shift in sentiment. Currently, 67% believe it is "very" or "extremely likely" that Biden will again secure the party's presidential nomination. But 67% expressed that the party should consider nominating someone other than Biden, which marks an increase from 54% recorded in March.

There are also concerns about Biden's age.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans express serious concerns about how Biden's age might affect his current physical and mental competence, 73%, and his ability to serve a full term if reelected, 76%.

Biden and former President Donald Trump are viewed as potential contenders for a rematch of the 2020 presidential race.