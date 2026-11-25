U.S. presidential envoy Jared Kushner pressed Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to follow through on his pledges to President Donald Trump and move ahead with the Gaza peace plan, Axios reported Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the conversation.

The push reflects growing frustration at the White House and Trump's Board of Peace over delays in executing the 15-point roadmap agreed with Hamas in July to disarm Gaza's armed groups and transfer governance to a new Palestinian technocratic administration.

The plan has remained stalled for months around Israel's Oct. 27 elections, in which Netanyahu failed to win a governing majority and was left heading a caretaker government while opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, who has pledged to implement Trump's plan, received the mandate to form a new coalition.

During a call with Trump two weeks ago, Netanyahu claimed he could not approve the Gaza measures as a caretaker premier, a rationale one source dismissed as not a "serious argument" given his readiness to go to war with Iran.

Washington is pressing Netanyahu to greenlight six specific steps, including deploying the International Stabilization Force (ISF), permitting construction materials for its bases, and allowing 4,000 Israeli-vetted Palestinian police recruits to train in Egypt and return to Gaza.

The US also wants Israel to allow water and sanitation materials and winter mobile homes into the enclave, alongside a pilot project for a Palestinian technocratic government in southern Gaza.

The White House has not officially confirmed the call or released details on the discussions, as Netanyahu's office confirmed the discussions while declining further comment,

Israel has been blocking metal containers, claiming Hamas could use them to manufacture weapons, and restricted cement, iron, and steel, forcing displaced Palestinians to endure floods, storms and cold inside fabric tents.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 176,000, mostly women and children, while destroying 90% of the territory’s infrastructure.