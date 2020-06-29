As the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases surges in many countries, the U.S. reported more than 40,000 new infections for the third straight day and more than 125,000 deaths. This accounts for about a quarter of all of the 500,000 confirmed deaths worldwide, with the state of Texas fast becoming the new center of the outbreak in the country.

After weeks of lockdown easing across the planet, there are signs of a second wave of infections in key cities, jolting the investor confidence that has helped power a surge in equities from their March trough. Texas once again called on businesses to reduce service and capacity as coronavirus cases in the state peak, overwhelming hospitals.

Bars in Los Angeles and six other counties in California, with a joint population of more than 13 million people, were ordered to close up again, just over a week after reopening, while San Francisco is stalling its easing measures. There has also been a sharp pick-up in Texas and Florida, two of the most populous American states and home to a combined 50 million people. Other big states including Arizona and Georgia have also seen large jumps in cases.

New York, once the nation’s pandemic epicenter, is now “on the exact opposite end,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in an interview with “Meet the Press.” The state reported five new virus deaths Saturday, its lowest reported daily death toll since March 15. During the state’s peak pandemic in April, nearly 800 people were dying every day. New York still leads the nation in COVID-19 deaths with nearly 25,000.

A reported tally Sunday from Johns Hopkins University researchers said the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic had topped 500,00. About 1 in 4 of those deaths – more than 125,000 – have been reported in the U.S. The country with the next highest death toll is Brazil, with more than 57,000, or about 1 in 9.

The true death toll from the virus, which first emerged in China late last year, is widely believed to be significantly higher. Experts say that especially early on, many victims died of COVID-19 without being tested for it. To date, more than 10 million confirmed cases have been reported globally. About a quarter of them have been reported in the U.S.

The World Health Organization announced another daily record in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the world - topping over 189,000 in a single 24-hour period. The tally eclipses the previous record a week earlier at over 183,000 cases, showing case counts continue to progress worldwide.

Overall the U.S. still has far and away the most total cases. At more than 2,450,000 - roughly twice that of Brazil. The number of actual cases worldwide is much higher.

As infections rise along with summer temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere, many governments are stepping up testing and mulling more aggressive moves such as renewed lockdowns to stem fresh outbreaks.

India's 20,000 new infections was a new daily record. Several states reimposed partial or full lockdowns after the total number of cases jumped by nearly 100,000 in one week to 548,318. While some states have tightened precautions, in the worst-affected regions of Maharashtra, which includes India’s financial capital, Mumbai and Delhi, home to the federal capital of New Delhi, most restrictions have been eased, with restaurants, shopping malls and parks reopened, and public buses and shared-ride services back on the roads.

Nearly 8.3 million people out of some 21 million have undergone testing in recent weeks in the Chinese capital after an outbreak centered on a wholesale market. The country had 12 new cases Monday, including seven in Beijing, down by more than half from the day before, the National Health Commission reported.

Some governments are pushing ahead with reopening travel, particularly between countries where outbreaks of the virus appear to be contained, though the changing landscape of the pandemic suggests the process will be complicated and subject to change.

The European Union is edging toward finalizing a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter Europe again in the coming days, with Americans almost certain to be excluded in the short term due to the number of U.S. coronavirus cases. EU envoys in Brussels worked over the weekend to narrow down the exact criteria for countries to be included, mostly centered on their ability to manage the spread of the disease. Importantly, the countries are also expected to drop any travel restrictions they have imposed on European citizens. The safe country list would be reviewed every 14 days, with new countries being added and some possibly dropping off, depending on how the spread of the disease is being managed. The number of confirmed cases in the United States has surged over the past week, and President Donald Trump also suspended the entry of all people from Europe’s ID check-free travel zone in a decree in March, making it highly unlikely that U.S. citizens would qualify. Infection rates in Brazil, Russia are high, too, and their nationals are also unlikely to make the cut.