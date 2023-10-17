The U.S. said it would continue to provide Israel with the "security systems it needs to take out Hamas in Gaza" despite the country's barbaric attack on a hospital in Gaza, which killed at least 500 people late Tuesday.

"We are certainly giving Israel the security systems it needs to take out and effectively push back on Hamas in Gaza ...That doesn't mean the killing of innocent civilians," said Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh at a press briefing, refraining from condemning the brutal attack.

Her remarks came in response to a question about reports of an Israeli attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

"I'm aware of the reports, but I don't have anything to offer further at this time," she said about the reported attack, which left hundreds of people dead.

Praising the Israeli army as "very capable and professional," Singh said: "We believe that the security assistance that they are using in Gaza is going to be used properly and it's going to be used to target Hamas, but also allowing" for civilian humanitarian assistance purposes.

Singh noted that U.S. officials continue their contacts with the Israelis to ensure that civilians in Gaza have what they need and can be evacuated to safe areas, disregarding the fact that the hospital Israel bombed sheltered hundreds of people fleeing Israel's attacks.

The Pentagon has put 2,000 troops on deployment alert to be able "to respond quickly to the evolving security environment in the Middle East." U.S. media said the troops would cover support roles such as medical assistance and handling explosives.

Renewed fighting began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multipronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

It said the Oct. 7 incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

More than 2,800 Palestinians, including 750 children, are estimated to have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

More than 1,400 Israelis have also been killed in the conflict.