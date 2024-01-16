A Korean Air Lines plane clipped a Cathay Pacific Airways aircraft at New Chitose Airport on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Tuesday, a Korean Air official said.

The accident happened when the Korean Air plane was preparing for take-off, the airline official said.

No injuries were reported, Japanese broadcaster NTV said.

An airport spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this month, at least five coast guard crew died while all 379 passengers from a Japan Airlines plane were rescued after a collision between two aircraft caused an explosion at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

Flight 516, a commercial plane from Hokkaido in northern Japan, caught fire on the runway and eventually burnt out completely.