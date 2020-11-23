The conflicts in Afghanistan have killed and wounded 26,025 children between 2005 to 2019, Britain-based charity Save the Children said in a report released on Monday.

In 2019 alone, 874 children were killed and 2,275 others were wounded in Afghanistan, a number that consists of 30% of the total killed or maimed children in conflict-hit zones across the world, the group said. These children, according to the report, were killed and wounded as a result of the direct conflicts between pro- and anti-government forces.

Earlier a report by the U.N. mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that in the first nine months of this year a total of 5,939 civilians were killed and wounded, 31% of whom were children.

In the meantime, a 2019 analysis by Save the Children shows that Afghanistan was the deadliest place for children among 11 countries that were considered as the most dangerous places for children.

For most Afghans, the overriding concern has been a sharp rise in violence this year and a surge of attacks by the Taliban against Afghanistan's beleaguered security forces since the start of peace talks in September. The announcement last week that the United States will accelerate its planned troop withdrawal has lent greater urgency to the intra-Afghan negotiations and to the calls for a reduction in violence. Washington announced it would withdraw another estimated 2,500 troops before the middle of January, leaving about 2,000 soldiers in Afghanistan as part of America's longest war.