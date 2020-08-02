Armed men stormed a prison in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least three people and shattering the relative calm of a cease-fire across the country, an official said. The attack was claimed by Daesh terrorist group.

The gunmen set off an explosives-packed car near the province's central prison before opening fire on security guards at the facility in the city of Jalalabad, Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The incident left a further 24 people wounded, Khogyani said.

Following the attack, a number of the prisoners who escaped during the mayhem were rearrested by the security forces, he said.

The area was cordoned off as special forces launched an operation to hunt down the assailants, and gunfire was still being reported late in the evening.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs placed the death toll at three with a further five wounded. Local councilor Suhrab Qaderi reported seven people were killed.

The assault, claimed by Daesh via its affiliated Amaq news agency, came on the final day of a rare truce between the Taliban and Kabul to mark the holiday of Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha.

Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar has seen regular attacks, several of them also claimed by Daesh.

On May 12, a suicide bomber killed 32 mourners at a funeral for a police commander in the province in one of the deadliest attacks this year. That attack was also claimed by the terrorist group.