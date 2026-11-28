An explosion at a school in eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar province killed 10 people and wounded 110 others, most of them children, Saturday after a blast apparently originating at a nearby explosives storage depot devastated part of the school building, officials said.

The explosion occurred at about 10:00 a.m. in the Andar Ser area on the outskirts of Asadabad, the provincial capital, according to Farid Dehqan, spokesperson for the Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters.

Initial reports indicated that the blast originated at a depot storing explosives belonging to mining companies, although an official investigation was underway to establish the exact circumstances.

Kunar Culture and Information Director Sami ul Haq Bayan said preliminary findings suggested negligence at the neighboring storage facility may have caused the explosion.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani confirmed that 10 people had been killed and 110 injured. Most of the casualties were children attending the primary and middle school.

Images and videos circulating on social media showed severely damaged sections of the school, with parts of the building collapsed and walls destroyed.

Other footage showed vehicles transporting wounded children to a hospital in Asadabad, where medical staff treated young patients, several of whom had bandaged heads.

Some children were seen sharing hospital beds as medical teams dealt with the influx of casualties.

Residents described scenes of devastation and panic as families rushed to find children trapped beneath the rubble.

Noor Rahman, whose home is next to the school, said he heard the explosion before seeing a cloud of dust rise above the area. He immediately ran toward the building, fearing his own children might have been caught in the blast.

Afghan men inspect a classroom after an explosion near the school in Asadabad, Kunar province, Afghanistan, Nov. 28, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

"I ran straight into the dust, our own children were there," he said.

Rahman said he entered one of the classrooms after hearing children screaming and shouting. He spotted his niece's hand moving beneath the debris and began removing bricks to reach her, eventually pulling her out along with other injured people.

Haji Sulaiman, whose son was wounded, said he was on his way to his shop when he heard and saw the explosion. He rushed to the school, where he encountered injured and dead children amid the wreckage.

"Pieces of wood and human flesh were flying everywhere," Sulaiman said.

He described finding children covered in blood, collapsed rooftops and destroyed walls, with much of the school reduced to rubble.

Authorities said investigative teams were at the scene as officials worked to determine the cause of the explosion. Kunar, a mountainous province bordering Pakistan, has a significant mining sector, with companies increasingly extracting gemstones for sale at auction.

Afghanistan is rich in mineral resources, including iron ore, copper, lead, zinc, gold, coal and precious stones. However, safety standards in the mining industry are often inadequate, raising concerns about the risks associated with explosives storage and mining operations.

The explosion comes amid continued concerns over attacks and safety threats targeting schools in Afghanistan. In August, a hand grenade attack at a school complex in the capital, Kabul, wounded more than 40 children between the ages of 9 and 14.