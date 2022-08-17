At least 10 people were dead, 27 others were injured after an explosion rocked a mosque during evening prayers in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power. Several children were reported to be among the wounded.

Police said there were multiple casualties but did not say how many. One Taliban intelligence official told Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further. Al Jazeera quoted an unidentified official as giving a death toll of 20.

The blast occurred during evening prayer in the Kotal-e-Khairkhana area of the city, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told dpa on Wednesday.

According to the eyewitness, a resident of the city's Kher Khanna neighborhood where the Siddiquiya Mosque was targeted, the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber.

Prominent cleric Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli was also killed in the explosion, the eyewitness said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also condemned the explosion and vowed that the "perpetrators of such crimes will soon be brought to justice and will be punished."

Despite the Taliban's assertion that they have brought security to the nation, the country is witnessing regular attacks, mostly claimed by the Daesh terrorists.

The Taliban retook power in August 2021 during the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S.-led NATO forces and re-imposed their strict rule. No country has yet recognized the hardliners' de facto government.