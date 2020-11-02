Gunfire erupted at Kabul University in the Afghan capital early Monday, and police have surrounded the sprawling campus, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian said that the shooting continues.

Afghan media reported that a book exhibition was being held at the university and that is was attended by a number of dignitaries at the time of the incident. University professor Zabiullah Haidari told local TV station Ariana that classes were underway when the shooting began.

University officials and security personnel escorted students off campus, Haidari said.

According to The Associated Press (AP), security forces blocked off roads leading to the campus as frantic families tried to reach their children at the university.

"Gunshots still can be heard in the area, but security forces have blocked it off," Arian told Reuters.

"We don't know whether we are dealing with a coordinated attack or something else," he added.

No group immediately took responsibility for the ongoing attack, though the Taliban issued a statement saying they were not involved.

Violence has been relentless in Afghanistan even as the Taliban and a government-appointed negotiation team discuss a peace agreement to end more than four decades of war in the country. The talks in Qatar have been painfully slow and despite repeated demands for a reduction in violence, the chaos has continued unabated.

Last year, a bomb outside of the campus' gates killed eight people. In 2016, gunmen attacked the American University in Kabul, killing 13. Last month, Daesh sent a suicide bomber into an education center in the capital's Shiite dominated neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing 24 students and injuring more than 100.