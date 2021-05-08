An explosion near a school in the western part of the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens more, a security official said on condition of anonymity.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said there were casualties from the blast but did not provide more detail on exact figures or what caused the explosion.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
