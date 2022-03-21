A Boeing 737 passenger jet with 133 onboard crashed in southwest China, state broadcaster CCTV said Monday.
The China Eastern plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and "caused a mountain fire," CCTV said, adding that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.
No information was provided about the casualties.
