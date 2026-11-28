The death toll from the collapse of an under-construction building in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi rose to 11 on Saturday, as rescue teams continued searching for people feared trapped beneath the rubble, officials said.

Two bodies were recovered on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed fatalities to 11, while at least six people were still believed to be trapped, said Haseebul Hassan, spokesman for the provincial rescue department. Earlier reports from relatives at the site indicated that several other people remained unaccounted for.

At least 15 people have been rescued alive since the six-storey building collapsed Wednesday in the Balcoh Colony area near Baloch Colony. The operation has involved Rescue 1122 teams, urban search-and-rescue specialists and other emergency personnel working through the remains of the structure.

Hassan said approximately 40% of the rubble had been cleared by Saturday and that the operation would continue until all missing people were accounted for.

One of the most significant breakthroughs came Friday when rescuers pulled 28-year-old Muhammad Adil, a marble worker, alive from the debris after he had been trapped for more than 40 hours. He was taken to hospital for treatment after being stabilized. Adil reportedly told rescuers that two other people might still be alive nearby, prompting further searches in the area.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah described Adil's survival as a miracle and directed authorities to accelerate rescue efforts using all available resources.

The collapse occurred around midday Wednesday while construction workers were inside the building. Reports indicated that between 20 and 30 laborers were working at the site when the structure gave way.

Initial investigations have raised concerns about serious violations of building regulations. The structure was reportedly approved for a basement, ground floor and one additional storey but had been extended to approximately six storeys, with reports also indicating the presence of a penthouse. Investigators have also raised questions about the quality of construction materials and compliance with approved building plans.

Rescue operations have been complicated by narrow streets surrounding the site, which have restricted access for heavy machinery. Teams have combined mechanical debris removal with careful manual excavation, using equipment such as heavy-duty bolt cutters to cut through reinforcing steel when searching for potential survivors or recovering bodies.

The provincial government has launched an investigation into the collapse, with authorities taking action against officials and individuals allegedly responsible for the construction violations.

Shah ordered the removal of Sindh Local Government Secretary and Sindh Building Control Authority Director General Waseem Shamshad, East Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Abbasi and East Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Sheikh. Sixteen officials from the building control authority were also suspended pending an inquiry.

Police registered a first information report at Tipu Sultan police station, invoking charges that include murder, negligence, mischief and abetment. The investigation names the building's owners, builder, architect, structural engineer and contractors among those suspected of responsibility. Several people, including one of the owners and contractors, have been arrested, while a court has granted police physical remand of some suspects.

Authorities have also begun inspecting other construction sites in the area. Around a dozen buildings were initially sealed following the collapse, while the Karachi commissioner’s office reported that 516 unauthorized or illegal buildings had been sealed across the city by Friday and Saturday as part of a wider enforcement campaign.

Officials have pledged to strengthen regulatory oversight, investigate possible corruption and review existing building regulations. Construction material samples have also been collected as part of the investigation.

The disaster has renewed concerns about construction safety in Karachi, a densely populated city of more than 20 million people where illegal extensions, poor-quality materials, aging infrastructure and weak enforcement have contributed to repeated building accidents.

A similar collapse in the city's Lyari area last year killed at least 27 people, while a gas explosion earlier in 2026 claimed 16 lives.

Building safety regulations are frequently ignored in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi, where unauthorized construction and additional floors have continued to pose risks to residents and workers.