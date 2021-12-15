One person was injured after a fire broke out at Hong Kong's World Trade Center in the bustling commercial and shopping district of Causeway Bay, the government said on Wednesday, with media reporting dozens of people trapped inside.

The blaze was upgraded to a level three incident on a scale of one to five. The 38-story building houses both offices and a mall.

Firefighters were battling the blaze with two water jets, the government said, with breathing apparatus deployed and ladders used to rescue people inside the building.

Police said about 100 people moved from a restaurant to a podium on the 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area, according to local broadcaster RTHK.

The scene outside the World Trade Center was calm after firefighters cordoned off the area. Firefighters have mobilized two breathing apparatus teams and two water jets to help fight the fire, police said.

According to Reuters, more than 300 people were trapped inside World Trade Center. The report said some 150 people are awaiting to be rescued.