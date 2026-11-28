Indian authorities have deemed a sample of Bisleri-branded bottled water unsafe after detecting coliform bacteria, according to a regulatory document, marking the second contamination finding involving India's leading packaged-water brand to emerge in recent days.

Bisleri, whose 20-cent bottles have made it a household name across India, dominates a market where concerns over poor water quality have made bottled water a necessity for many households and restaurants.

The company remains the country's market leader, competing with PepsiCo and Coca-Cola in India's $3.5 billion packaged drinking-water industry.

The latest finding comes amid growing consumer concerns after India's food regulator reported earlier this week that another Bisleri water sample contained chemicals that health agencies have linked to potential cancer risks.

In a second notice to Bisleri, dated Aug. 12 and seen by Reuters, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) relayed its findings to the company and asked it to prohibit the sale of the affected batch, citing the presence of bacteria.

"The sample was found to be non-conforming (UNSAFE)," the notice said. "It shows presence of coliform."

The sample was tested again for confirmation and was still found to be unsafe, a government official said, declining to be named because the results are not public.

Bisleri says independent testing shows no problem

Bisleri operates 130 plants and has 5,980 distributors. Indian conglomerate Tata Group was previously in talks to acquire the bottler, which counts several Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, among its brand ambassadors.

Mumbai-based Bisleri told Reuters in a statement Saturday that it had recalled the affected batch in August on the government's instructions and that "the primary and referral laboratories reported the presence of coliform bacteria in the regulatory sample."

However, the company said it had commissioned independent testing of samples from the same batch, which found they met "the applicable standard for coliform bacteria and all other applicable food safety standards."

"The difference between the regulatory and independent findings warrants a thorough review," the company said. "Bisleri will continue to cooperate fully with FSSAI to establish the facts."

The regulator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported Monday that the food regulator had asked all states to strengthen oversight and intensify surveillance of the packaged-water industry following the Bisleri findings.

The agency ordered states to conduct "regular inspections and risk-based sampling of packaged drinking water and mineral water," adding that "appropriate action shall be initiated in cases of non-compliance."

The checks will increase regulatory scrutiny of PepsiCo, Tata Consumer, Coca-Cola and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Consumer, all of which have invested in the sector.

In the first finding against Bisleri, court records show that the food regulator has initiated prosecution proceedings, which could result in a prison term and a fine for manufacturing a product found to be unsafe.

Indian authorities have stepped up enforcement against major food and beverage brands in recent weeks.

Federal and state regulators have conducted numerous raids and reprimanded companies over improper labeling, affecting businesses ranging from Domino's to Diageo.

The Supreme Court this week tightened proposed warning-label requirements, delivering another setback to the $100 billion industry.