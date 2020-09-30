A special court in India on Wednesday acquitted all 32 people who had been accused of crimes in a 1992 attack and demolition of a 16th century Babri mosque in Ayodhya town in Uttar Pradesh.

Four senior leaders of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been among the defendants at the trial that languished in India’s sluggish legal system for almost 28 years. Seventeen of the 49 accused died of natural causes during the trial.

The four party leaders were accused of making inflammatory speeches that incited tens of thousands of their followers who had camped out in Ayodhya ahead of the attack on the mosque.

The four - Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh - said the mosque’s demolition was a spontaneous eruption by angry Hindu extremists.

The verdict follows a ruling by India’s Supreme Court last November favoring the building of a Hindu temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav ruled there was no criminal conspiracy to attack the mosque by hard-line Hindu activists and no conclusive evidence to prove it, said attorney Rishab Tripathi, who represented one of the defendants.

"The incident was not pre-planned," Yadav said in his ruling in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh. "The leaders present there actually tried to control and pacify the mob.”

But the court ruled the demolition of the Babri mosque was in violation of law and ordered the trial in the mosque demolition case be held separately.

The verdict was sharply criticized by Zafryab Jilani, the spokesperson of All India Muslim Personal Law Board – a representative body for Indian Muslims.

"This is an erroneous judgement, as it is against evidence and against law," he said.

Maulana Khalid Rashid, chairman of the Islamic Center of India, highlighted that Muslims have always respected court decisions, but that this was an injustice to the community.

"When the Supreme Court said that the demolition of the mosque was an unlawful act, how can a lower court set free the accused?” he said.

Rashid said Muslim organizations should evaluate whether it is prudent to challenge the decision. "Will Muslims get justice there?” he added.

The Babri Masjid in the city of Ayodhya was razed on Dec. 6, 1992, by a large group of extremists belonging to the Hindu nationalist organizations Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and their affiliates as they believed that it stood on the land which was the birthplace of deity Ram. Hindus believe the city of Ayodhya is the birthplace of Ram, a major deity of Hinduism and that Babri Masjid, which was built in 1528-1529 by Gen. Mir Baqi, on the orders of Mughal Emperor Babur – built after demolishing a Hindu temple that preexisted at the site. Hindus revere the disputed site as the birthplace of Ram and have been demanding the construction of a grand temple on it.

The medieval mosque was targeted after a political rally involving about 150,000 Hindu activists and BJP volunteers at the site of the Babri Mosque became violent.

They outnumbered the security forces and pulled down the mosque. A consequent probe into the incident found 68 people accountable, including many senior leaders of the ruling BJP and the VHP, who allegedly delivered provocative speeches inciting the mob to destroy the structure. Currently, the BJP is in power both at the national level and in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 32 BJP leaders were charged in the case, including the senior leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, and his associates Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, as well as Hindu leaders Sadhvi Rithambara, Nritya Gopal Das and Vinay Katiyar.

Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the mosque was razed in 1992. Nritya Gopal Das is currently the chief of the bodies formed to undertake the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"We expect the court will convict the accused persons involved in the demolition of the mosque. But we cannot predict who will be convicted and who will be acquitted and what will be the quantum of punishment. The court will base its decision on the testimony and other evidence presented during the trial,” Jilani told Anadolu Agency (AA) before the court hearing.

According to him, the top court had said the demolition of Babri Masjid was unlawful and asked the government to provide an alternative piece of land to the Muslim party to build a mosque.

In November last year, the Supreme Court ordered the entire disputed land of area of 2.77 acres (1.1 hectares) to be allocated to Hindus for the construction of a temple while 5 acres (2 hectares) at another location be allocated for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.