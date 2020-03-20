At least 24 Afghan security forces were killed Friday in an insider attack on their base in southern Afghanistan, two officials said.

"At 3:00 a.m. (1030 GMT), 24 Afghan police and army forces were martyred when six police infiltrators opened fire on them while they were asleep," said Rahmatullah Yarmal, spokesman for the governor of Zabul.

Zabul provincial council chief Ata Jan Haq Bayan confirmed the toll, adding that the attackers had "connections" to the Taliban.