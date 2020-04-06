The Japanese government is considering a six-month state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple media reports said.

The move would cover Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures as well as Osaka, broadcaster TBS said, citing unidentified sources. Within the six-month period, these prefectures would decide the length of time for their individual measures, TBS said.

The government is preparing to announce a state of emergency as early as Tuesday, the broadcaster said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was likely to announce his plan for the emergency later Monday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, while Kyodo news agency said new measures would likely come into force Wednesday.

An emergency would give governors the authority to call on people to stay at home and businesses to close, but not to order the kind of lockdowns seen in other countries. In most cases, there are no penalties for ignoring requests, and enforcement will rely more on peer pressure and respect for authority.

Pressure had been mounting on the government to take the step although Abe has voiced concern about being too hasty, given the restrictions on movement and businesses that would ensue.

The stimulus package of hundreds of billions of dollars is due to be rolled out this week.

Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said a decision had yet to be made.

An emergency would appear to have public support. In a poll published on Monday by JNN, run by broadcaster TBS, 80% of those surveyed said Abe should declare it while 12% said it was not necessary. His approval rating fell by 5.7 points from last month to 43.2%, the survey showed.

Kenji Shibuya, director of the Institute for Public Health at King's College, London, said the emergency was too late given the explosive increase in cases in Tokyo.

"It should have been declared by April 1 at the latest," he said.

Japan has 3,654 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 85 fatalities. While the country's coronavirus epidemic is dwarfed by the 335,000 infections and more than 9,500 deaths in the U.S. alone, experts worry a sudden surge could overwhelm the Japanese medical system.