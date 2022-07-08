Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure, showing no vital signs as he was rushed to the hospital after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in the Nara region of western Japan, a government spokesman said Friday.

"Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am," in the country's western region of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

"One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown."

"Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it," Matsuno added.

The former leader had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard, national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said.

NHK and Kyodo both reported Abe was taken to hospital and appeared to be in cardiorespiratory arrest – a term used in Japan indicating no vital signs, and generally preceding a formal certification of death by a coroner.

It was a stunning development in a country with famously low levels of violent crime and tough gun laws, involving perhaps Japan's best-known politician.

"He was giving a speech and a man came from behind," a young woman at the scene told NHK.

"The first shot sounded like a toy. He didn't fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke," she added.

"After the second shot, people surrounded him and gave him cardiac massage."

Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.

Police inspect the site where Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara, western Japan, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo)

Neither the LDP nor local police were able to immediately confirm the reports.

An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe's speech.

Several media outlets reported that he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun.

An official at Nara Medical University hospital told Agence France-Presse (AFP): "What we can share now is that his transfer here has been completed," declining to comment on the former leader's status.

Jiji said the government said a task force had been formed in the wake of the incident, and reaction was already beginning to pour in.

The United States ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, said he was "saddened and shocked" by the shooting.

"We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former prime minister Abe Shinzo. Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and people of Japan," Emanuel said in a statement.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's special advisor Gen Nakatani told reporters "terror or violence can never be tolerated," Jiji reported.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down due to the debilitating bowel condition ulcerative colitis.

Japan has some of the world's toughest gun-control laws, and annual deaths from firearms in the country of 125 million people are regularly in single figures.

Getting a gun licence is a long and complicated process even for Japanese citizens, who must first get a recommendation from a shooting association and then undergo strict police checks.