Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said Wednesday he has secured a majority in parliament to form a new government that is “strong, stable and formidable."

Anwar said he has been granted an audience with the king but it has been postponed as the king is in the hospital for treatment. He said he will not reveal details until after he has met the king.

“Conclusively, we have a strong, formidable majority. I am not talking about four, five or six...but much more than that,” Anwar said.

He said it will not be a backdoor government but restores his alliance that was elected in 2018 but collapsed after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin withdrew his party and tied up with corruption-tainted opposition parties to form a Malay-centric government in March.

Should Muhyiddin get an audience with the king first, he could advise him to dissolve parliament and trigger snap national polls.

Muhyiddin came to power in March after securing a parliamentary majority with the support of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), which was defeated in the 2018 election.

His opponents have accused him of grabbing power by shifting alliances instead of earning it at the ballot box.

But the premier has a razor-thin majority and there has been speculation he could seek an election to win a stronger mandate.

Anwar, 73, has had a tumultuous political career over the past two decades.

At first a rising star of Malaysian politics, he was jailed for nearly 10 years on charges that he and his supporters have described as a plot to destroy his political career.

But he was granted a royal pardon in 2018, as part of the deal with Mahathir Mohamad for him to succeed the premiership