The body of the mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon, was found dead on Thursday in an incident that shocked the East Asian nation.

The Associated Press reported that his body had been found in the woods around the South Korean capital. South Korean news agency Yonhap also confirmed the incident.

A longtime civic activist and human rights lawyer, Park was elected as Seoul mayor in 2011 and became the city’s first mayor to be voted into a third term in June last year. A member of President Moon Jae-in’s liberal Democratic Party, Park had been considered a potential presidential hopeful for liberals in the 2022 elections.

Park has maintained his activist streak as mayor, criticizing what he described as the country’s growing social and economic inequalities and the corrupt ties between large businesses and politicians.

During the earlier part of his terms, Park established himself as a fierce opponent of former conservative President Park Geun-hye and openly supported the millions of people who flooded the city streets in late 2016 and 2017, calling for her ouster over a corruption scandal.

Park Geun-hye was formally removed from office in March 2017 and is currently serving a decadeslong prison term on bribery and other charges.

Seoul, a city with 10 million people, has been a new epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea since the Asian country eased its rigid social distancing rules in early May. Authorities are struggling to trace contacts amid surges in cases linked to nightclubs, church services, a huge e-commerce warehouse and door-to-door sellers.