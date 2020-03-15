The latest tourist landmark to be closed by the coronavirus is also the world's biggest.

Nepal has officially canceled all climbing expedition permits for Everest in the spring climbing season because of the coronavirus outbreak, a Tourism Ministry spokesman said Friday.

The natural landmark joins countless other world-renowned tourist sites, from the Louvre in Paris and the Met in New York, to be closed in an effort to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

Nepalese officials, who met at a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel on Thursday, also decided to revoke visas on arrival for all foreigners from March 14 to April 30, said spokesman Prakash Sharma Dhakal.

The announcement came after China called off expeditions on the Chinese side of the mountain.

The spring climbing season runs from April until the end of May. Some 664 climbers reached the top of the 8848-meter peak in last year's climbing season.

About 5,000 people have successfully topped Everest, which straddles the border between Nepal and China.

Nepal last week called off a major advertising campaign to re-energize its tourism industry amid calls from businesses for government support to help deal with lost revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tourism is one of Nepal's major foreign currency earners.

Globally there have been more than 125,000 confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday morning, according to the World Health Organization.