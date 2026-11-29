Myanmar military airstrikes on two separate days killed more than 70 people, including children, according to opposition groups, a rescue official and media reports Sunday.

The attacks were the latest in a series of frequent and deadly airstrikes by Myanmar’s military targeting pro-democracy armed groups and ethnic armed organizations. Such attacks have often resulted in civilian casualties.

The military-backed government did not immediately comment on the reported attacks. In the past, the military has said it only attacks legitimate targets of war, accusing the resistance forces of being terrorists.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021, triggering widespread popular opposition.

After peaceful demonstrations were put down with lethal force, many opponents of the military rule took up arms, and large parts of the country are now embroiled in conflict.

The airstrikes hit a wedding venue, schools and residential areas. More than 70 people were wounded in the attacks on the state of Shan in the east, Rakhine in the west and the central Magway region.

An airstrike on Nov. 28 killed 21 civilians, including children, and wounded 30 others, Banya Khung Aung, secretary 2 of the Interim Executive Council of Karenni State, also known as Kayah, an interim governing body established by resistance groups, told The Associated Press Sunday.

A jet fighter dropped bombs as preparations were underway for a wedding near a school and displacement camps in Le Kyi Lone village in Shan’s Pekhon township, he said.

"Whether viewed from the air or from the ground, it is very clear that this location is a displacement camp. But deliberately bombing it repeatedly constitutes a war crime," he said.

Government ramps up violence

Also, on Nov. 28, two strikes hit two neighboring residential wards in Mrauk-U township in Rakhine, killing at least 24 people and wounding more than two dozen others at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., local time, said Wai Hun Aung, a senior Rakhine rescue official who rushed to the scene after the attacks.

"The death toll could be higher. Some of the bodies can no longer be counted. They have been torn to pieces. All of them were civilians," Wai Hun Aung said Sunday.

Grieving relatives mourn beside the covered bodies of victims following a reported Myanmar military airstrike in Mrauk-U township in western Rakhine state, Myanmar, Nov. 29, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Mrauk-U had been under the control of the powerful Arakan Army ethnic armed group since February 2024. A military airstrike on the town’s hospital in December killed more than 30 people.

In a separate afternoon strike on Nov. 26, a jet fighter, artillery and drones struck a compound housing a school and a Buddhist monastery during a religious ceremony in In Yone village in Magway’s Sinbaungwe township.

About 20 civilians, including teachers and children, as well as nine pro-democracy resistance fighters, were killed and 21 others injured, according to a statement released by the shadow National Unity Government, the main organization coordinating opposition to military rule in Myanmar since the 2021 army takeover.

Nay Phone Latt, a spokesperson for the NUG, told the AP Sunday that the group was "trying to hold those responsible for the airstrikes accountable."

Local media outlets also posted photos and videos showing what they said was the aftermath of the strikes, with images of dead bodies and damaged buildings.

The military-backed government, which took office in April following controversial elections earlier this year, has stepped up activity in recent months on the ground and with airstrikes to retake areas controlled by opposition forces. The resistance has no effective defense against air attacks.

The latest attacks came a week after a landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice, or ICJ, the United Nations’ highest court, that found the country had committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority during the military’s 2017 operations in the northern part of Rakhine.