A Myanmar court sentenced the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison after finding her guilty of incitement against the military and violating COVID-19 rules, a spokesperson for the ruling junta announced Monday.

"Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years' imprisonment under section 505(b) and two years' imprisonment under the natural disaster law," junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said.

Former President Win Myint was also jailed for four years under the same charges, he noted and added that they would not yet be taken to prison. "They will face other charges from the places where they are staying now" in the capital Naypyitaw, he said, without giving further details.

The ruling is the first in a series of cases brought against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the army seized power on Feb. 1, blocking her National League for Democracy party from starting a second term in office. The junta has since added a slew of other indictments, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud.

Suu Kyi could face decades of imprisonment if convicted on all counts. Journalists have been barred from the proceedings in the special court the military built in the capital, and Suu Kyi's lawyers were recently banned from speaking to the media.

More than 1,300 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent since the coup, according to a local monitoring group. On Sunday morning, five people were killed and at least 15 arrested after Myanmar security forces in a car plowed into an anti-coup protest in Yangon.

Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory in last year's general elections held in November. The army, whose allied party lost many seats, claimed massive voting fraud, but independent election observers did not detect any major irregularities.