North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for expanding the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons across multiple military domains during an inspection of nuclear material production and weapons research facilities, state media reported Thursday.

Kim also said nuclear material ⁠production capacity was being systematically expanded ​and declared North ​Korea's status ⁠as ‌a nuclear ‌weapons ⁠state ‌was "absolutely inviolable" ​despite calls for ⁠denuclearization.

Meanwhile, Switzerland has expressed its regret over North Korea's decision to close its recently reopened diplomatic office in Pyongyang.

North Korean state media reported on Wednesday that the government had ordered the closure of the Swiss diplomatic office.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry also declared Swiss diplomat Sylvain Astier persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours, according to the state-run KCNA news agency.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had been officially informed of the decision, which it regretted, according to the SDA news agency. It said the return of Astier to the Swiss embassy in Beijing was currently being arranged.

Pyongyang said the decision was in response to sanctions that Switzerland imposed on a children's camp in Songdowon.

"Any act of violating the sovereign rights of the DPRK and the interests of its citizens can never be welcomed by us," KCNA reported, using the acronym for North Korea's official name.

Switzerland justified the sanctions on the camp by citing its alleged involvement in transferring and indoctrinating children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. North Korea described the sanctions as a hostile act.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis formally reopened the office in October following a lengthy closure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The office operates under the Swiss embassy in Beijing.

Besides Switzerland, only a few European countries maintain diplomatic missions in North Korea, including Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic.