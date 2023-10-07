At least 15 people died, and 100 others were injured following a series of earthquakes in Afghanistan's northwest on Saturday.

Afghanistan Disaster Management Authority’s spokesman Mullah Janan Saiq said the death toll could further rise, adding the earthquakes caused heavy damage in northwestern Herat and Badghis provinces.

"So far 15 people are killed and 40 others wounded who were shifted to local hospital,” Saiq said in a video message posted on YouTube.

However, Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the number of deaths now stands around 15 to 20 while over 100 have been wounded.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), strong earthquakes of magnitude 5.5, 5.9, and 6.2 jolted the Herat and Badghis provinces of Afghanistan.

World Health Organization (WHO) Afghanistan said casualties from the earthquake continue to be reported.

"As deaths & casualties from the #earthquake in #Herat, @Afghanistan continue to be reported, @WHO Teams are in hospitals assisting treatment of wounded & assessing additional needs. @WHO-supported ambulances are transporting those affected, most of them women and children,” WHO said on X.

The strong tremors spread panic among locals and thousands of people came out of their homes and markets.

Emergency teams and volunteers are preparing to go to Herat and help victims, Erfanullah Sharafzoi, spokesperson for the Afghan Red Crescent said.

The multiple tremors caused panic in Herat, said resident Naseema.

"People left their houses, we all are on the streets," she wrote in a text to Reuters, adding that the city was feeling follow-on tremors.