Police in Bangladesh fired tear gas and stun grenades Thursday to disperse protesting garment workers who attempted to block a major highway over wage demands, authorities said.

The fresh protest broke out a day after a six-member panel approved a ​36% increase in the minimum ​wage ⁠for garment workers, the smallest in four decades, despite weeks of protests and calls for the sum to be doubled.

Protesters also set fire to a police motorcycle in Gazipur, one of Bangladesh’s major garment manufacturing hubs, which has been at the center of the workers' agitation, police said, adding that peace had since been restored.

"The situation is now ⁠calm, ⁠but we remain on alert," said Mohammad Amjad Hossain, superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police.

Weeks of protests by garment workers have shuttered factories, blocked highways, damaged property and disrupted production in a sector that employs more than 4 million people in a country of around 175 million.

Police personnel use baton against a protester in Gazipur, Bangladesh, Nov. 26, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The government-appointed wage board's ⁠decision, which came in the early hours of Wednesday after nearly 12 hours of talks between workers' and employers' representatives, ​did little to ease tensions, with protests breaking out within ​hours of the announcement.

Labor rights advocates said the increase fell well short of workers' demands ⁠and ‌would ‌not provide a living wage.

The garment ⁠workers' protests, along with ‌separate political tensions and violence sparked by former Prime Minister ​Sheikh Hasina's plan to return ⁠to Dhaka from self-imposed exile in India, ⁠have fueled fears of renewed instability in ⁠the South Asian ​country, the world's second-largest garment exporter after China.