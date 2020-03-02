Officials say a recently dismissed security guard has released his hostages and walked out of a Philippine shopping mall, ending a daylong hostage crisis.

The man, identified as Archie Paray, a former guard at the complex, left the V-Mall in suburban San Juan city in metropolitan Manila on Monday evening with his hostages, who were secured by police.

The suspect was allowed to speak to reporters and authorities to outline his grievances.

Police say the man shot a security officer in the morning before rushing to the second floor of the complex, where he held dozens of people, mostly employees, hostage in an office. The number of hostages wasn't immediately clear.

The Philippine police had surrounded the mall in Manila after the security guard opened fire and took dozens of people hostage, an official said.

Mayor Francis Zamora of San Juan in the Philippine capital previously said the gunman, who was armed with a pistol, shot one person at the V-Mall. The victim was in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Zamora said a police negotiator was trying to talk to the gunman – a disgruntled former security guard at the shopping complex – inside a mall administration office.

"He felt bad because he was removed as a guard,” Zamora told reporters, adding that the man tried but failed to convince fellow guards to join him. Aside from a pistol, the hostage-taker was yelling that he had a grenade, but authorities could not immediately confirm what Zamora said.

"We have evacuated all the people in the shopping center and we’re in lockdown here in the entire mall,” he said.

An initial police report said the hostage-taker, who was identified as Archie Paray, shot a mall official before rushing to the second floor of the complex, where he was holding dozens of mostly employees in an office. The report said, "more or less 50 staff members" were being held hostage, but it did not provide other details.

Zamora said about 30 to 40 people were being held, adding that his estimate was based on the size of the administrative office where they were being held.

The suspect was complaining of "unequal treatment,” the police report said.

The man demanded to talk to fellow guards and the media, Zamora said, but it was not clear if officials would agree to those conditions.

More than a dozen SWAT commandos were earlier seen entering the mall, their assault rifles ready. Other policemen stood by outside, along with an ambulance.

The shopping complex, popular for its restaurants, shops, bars and a bazaar, lies near an upscale residential enclave, a golf club and the police and military headquarters in the bustling metropolis of more than 12 million people, where law and order have long been a concern.