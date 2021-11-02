At least two explosions followed by the sound of gunfire were heard close to the Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan National Military Hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, a witness who lives nearby said.

"I am inside the hospital. I heard a big explosion coming from the first checkpoint. We were told to go to safe rooms. I also hear guns firing," a doctor at the military hospital told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

There were reports of casualties after the explosion near the gate of a military hospital in Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan area, Taliban officials said on Tuesday. Taliban government deputy spokesperson Bilal Karimi told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) that the blast struck near the gate of military hospital. Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts.

"One explosion has happened at the gate of the military hospital and second somewhere near the hospital, this is our initial information, we will provide more details later," he said.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Qari Saeed Khosty said that Taliban's special forces have arrived at the site of the blast. He added that the blast has caused casualties but details will be shared later.

Despite reports about a possible suicide attack, the Taliban official said the nature of the incident is not yet clear. Investigations are under way. There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.