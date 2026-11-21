Hundreds of Rohingya refugees gathered in front of a large screen at their sprawling camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, watching news coverage from the Netherlands as the U.N.’s top court ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority during its brutal 2017 military crackdown.

For many, Thursday’s landmark verdict represented a “small victory,” offering a glimmer of hope that they might one day return safely to their homes across the border in Myanmar.

But some refugees said they would not feel fully satisfied until they could return to their homeland without fear.

In a historic ruling, the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) held Myanmar responsible for genocide against the country’s ethnic Rohingya, marking the first time the court had ruled that a state committed the crime.

The court also ordered Myanmar’s military-backed government to ensure the safe return of Rohingya refugees, provide reparations to the predominantly Muslim minority and bring those suspected of genocide to justice.

But it remains to be seen how much of the ruling can be implemented. The court’s rulings are final and legally binding, but it has no way to enforce them beyond reporting noncompliance to the U.N. Security Council. Myanmar’s government on Friday dismissed the ruling as “unfair.”

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, who is also president of the U.N. General Assembly, visited Cox’s Bazar on Friday to tell Rohingya refugees who fled the genocide in Myanmar that “at this historic moment” there must be action, his U.N. spokesperson said.

Suspects must be prosecuted, Rohingya refugees must be able to return to Myanmar voluntarily and safely, they must receive reparations, and Myanmar’s government must ensure there will never be another genocide, Rahman said, according to spokesperson Melissa Summers.

He also said he would advocate with U.N. member nations on how to follow up on the judgment, stressing, “You will not be alone,” Summers said.

At the refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar on Thursday, Rohingya refugees shared their concerns with The Associated Press (AP).

Mohammad Rofik, a Rohingya community leader at the camp, said the verdict was “a victory” for them because it recognized the genocide and the suffering of their minority in the Buddhist-majority nation. But he said it was “not an end” to their ordeal.

“Justice has started,” Rofik said, adding that the Rohingya still have “a long way to go.”

For Sayed Ullah, another Rohingya community leader, the verdict was a historic recognition that the Rohingya are a distinct ethnic group.

“Myanmar denies the existence of the Rohingya, but now the (U.N.) court made it clear,” he said.

Other refugees reacted sharply, saying the international community should punish Myanmar’s authorities.

“The court has stated and established that genocide was committed against the Rohingya people,” said Mohammad Osman, a Rohingya refugee. “Based on this ruling, the entire Rohingya community is calling on ... (the world) to impose severe punishment on Myanmar.”

In August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

The Hague-based court said evidence showed that Myanmar’s forces killed about 10,000 Rohingya. Under the 1948 Genocide Convention, the court had to establish that Myanmar acted with the intent to destroy the Rohingya “in whole or in part” to find that genocide had occurred.

About 1.2 million Rohingya refugees now live in Bangladesh, primarily in crowded camps across Cox’s Bazar district, where they face harsh conditions, including fire hazards, infectious diseases, monsoon landslides, inadequate sanitation and strict work restrictions.

Bangladesh has been urging the international community to help repatriate the refugees.