South Korea plunged deeper into political uncertainty Friday as the Constitutional Court began deliberations on whether to uphold the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Meanwhile, the acting president, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, faced his own impeachment motion in parliament, marking an unprecedented chapter in the nation’s political history.

The saga began on Dec. 3, when President Yoon, 63, shocked the nation by declaring martial law – a move widely condemned as a blatant power grab.

Parliament swiftly passed a motion against the decree the same evening, forcing Yoon to rescind the order within six hours.

Days later, lawmakers voted to impeach him, citing his failed attempt to impose martial law as grounds for removal.

Suspended from office since Dec. 14, Yoon now awaits the Constitutional Court's verdict.

The court, currently short three judges, has up to six months to decide whether to remove or reinstate him.

A single dissenting vote among the court’s six sitting members could see Yoon reinstated.

Acting president in crosshairs

As Yoon’s trial began, acting president Han Duck-soo found himself under fire.

Opposition lawmakers accused him of obstructing the impeachment process by refusing to appoint three judges to the Constitutional Court.

On Friday, they introduced a historic motion to impeach Han, alleging he had “transformed acting authority into insurrectionary authority.”

“Today, our Democratic Party impeaches Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in accordance with the people’s mandate,” declared party leader Lee Jae-myung.

The opposition’s impeachment motion cited Han’s refusal to certify the court nominees, claiming it violated his constitutional duties.

If successful, it would be South Korea’s second impeachment of a head of state in less than two weeks and the first-ever removal of an acting president.

Government in crisis

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, who would temporarily assume the presidency if Han is impeached, issued a dire warning. “Our economy and people’s livelihoods are already on thin ice amid this national emergency,” Choi said at an emergency press conference. “An impeachment motion against the acting authority threatens to destabilize the entire cabinet.”

Adding to the turmoil, South Korea’s won tumbled to 1,480.2 against the U.S. dollar Friday morning, its lowest level in nearly 16 years.

The currency had already weakened after Yoon’s martial law announcement, as jittery investors fled Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Judicial deadlock

The Constitutional Court’s composition lies at the heart of the crisis.

The nine-member court currently operates with six judges, leaving it vulnerable to deadlock.

The opposition insists that Han must approve three nominees to ensure a fair trial, but Han has refused, arguing that such appointments require bipartisan consensus.

“The consistent principle of our constitution is to refrain from exercising exclusive presidential powers,” Han said. “A compromise must be reached in the National Assembly.”

Democratic Party lawmakers, however, see Han’s refusal as a direct affront to the Constitution. “Han has revealed his true colors,” said opposition lawmaker Jo Seoung-lae. “We must impeach him to restore constitutional order.”

High-stakes trial

As the impeachment drama unfolded, the Constitutional Court held its first preliminary hearing on Yoon’s case Friday.

The president’s legal team submitted their arguments, with a full trial expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, police continued their investigation into Yoon’s martial law declaration, raiding the presidential compound and collecting CCTV footage as evidence.