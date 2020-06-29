Southeast Asian leaders have issued one of their strongest-ever statements opposing China’s claim to virtually all of the disputed waters on historical grounds.

The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) took the position in a statement issued by Vietnam on Saturday on behalf of the 10-nation bloc.

“We reaffirmed that the 1982 UNCLOS is the basis for determining maritime entitlements, sovereign rights, jurisdiction and legitimate interests over maritime zones,” the ASEAN statement said.

The leaders were referring to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea that defines the rights of nations to the world’s oceans and demarcates exclusive economic zones where coastal states are given the right to exclusively tap fishery and fuel resources.

Three Southeast Asian diplomats told The Associated Press (AP) the statement marked a significant strengthening of the regional bloc’s assertion of the rule of law in a disputed region that has long been regarded as an Asian flash point. China has been seen as seeking to block such statements by calling on support from Cambodia and other allies within ASEAN.

Two U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups conducted dual operations in the Philippine Sea in a show of the service’s ability to rapidly deploy overwhelming force in support of allies locked in disputes with China. Ships and aircraft assigned to the Nimitz and Ronald Reagan groups began the drills Sunday, the U.S. 7th Fleet responsible for operations in the Indo-Pacific said in a news release.