Hundreds of supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, gathered on Monday outside his hilltop mansion in the capital Islamabad, vowing to prevent his arrest on anti-terrorism accusations, officials of his political party said.

The move follows a police case filed against Khan on Saturday for threatening government officials in a public speech about the alleged police torture of one of his aides, who faces sedition charges for inciting mutiny in the powerful military.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which took over after Khan's ouster in a confidence vote in April.

"If Imran Khan is arrested ... we will take over Islamabad," a former minister in his Cabinet, Ali Amin Gandapur, said on Twitter, as some party leaders urged supporters to prepare for mass mobilization.

Another former ministerial colleague, Murad Saeed, told domestic television channels that the police had issued orders for Khan's arrest. Islamabad police declined to confirm this, however.

Saturday's police report, seen by Reuters, cited Khan's comments that he "would not spare" Islamabad's police chief and a female judge for the arrest of his aide.

"The purpose of the speech was to spread terror among the police and the judiciary and prevent them from doing their duty," police said in the report.

Legal experts say the public threats put the officials' lives at stake, and actually amounted to threatening the state, meaning the anti-terrorism charges apply.

Khan's statements also prompted the country's media watchdog to ban television channels from broadcasting his live addresses, a decision his party says will be challenged in court.

As Khan addressed a rally in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday, many users in Pakistan complained of disruption in YouTube service, where the speech was being live-streamed.

NetBlocks, an organization that tracks internet outages, confirmed the development.

"Real-time network data show the disruption in effect on some but not all mobile and fixed-line internet providers in Pakistan during the live-streamed speech. Access was restored after the speech concluded," it said.