U.S. President Donald Trump has portrayed his latest meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a diplomatic victory, but analysts say three high-profile encounters between the leaders this year have delivered few tangible gains for Washington while strengthening Beijing's global influence.

Xi emerged from this week's international gathering in China with an enhanced diplomatic profile, positioning himself as a leader capable of bringing together the United States, China and Russia while keeping a fragile trade truce with Washington largely on Beijing's terms.

Despite Trump's emphasis on the ceremony surrounding their encounters, public announcements from the latest meeting offered little evidence of progress on the major issues dividing the two countries.

"They have achieved the Chinese Communist Party's and Xi's goal, which was to keep dragging things out and keep talking," said Kuo Yu-jen, director of National Sun Yat-sen University's Institute of China and Asia-Pacific Studies in Taiwan.

Xi uses summit diplomacy to strengthen China's position

Xi made an unusual departure from diplomatic protocol by greeting Trump at Shenzhen airport ahead of Thursday's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Trump described the reception as "a big win" even before their formal discussions began, echoing his praise for the elaborate welcomes surrounding previous meetings.

The Chinese leader also arranged several symbolic moments aimed at reinforcing the importance of the visit. The two presidents embraced at the airport, while Xi hosted a historic trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, bringing together the leaders of three major powers.

The diplomatic spectacle, particularly the three-way meeting, gave Xi an opportunity to present China as a central force in international affairs, analysts said.

Substantive progress, however, was less apparent.

Trump said the discussions covered artificial intelligence, trade and oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington has been pressing Beijing to increase purchases of American agricultural products, ease restrictions on rare-earth exports and secure the release of two Americans it says are wrongfully detained in China.

But China's official account of the meeting offered few details about any agreements.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said both sides had agreed to develop an action plan for building a "constructive relationship of strategic stability," a framework first announced in May. It provided no timetable or specific commitments.

Notably absent from Beijing's statement were references to the fragile trade truce, agricultural purchases, rare-earth supplies, semiconductor restrictions, Nvidia and the two detained Americans. Iran was also not mentioned.

China is on track to fulfill its soybean purchase commitment for 2026 but has bought only a fraction of other agricultural products it pledged to purchase. Rare-earth shipments also remain significantly below levels recorded before the trade war intensified last year, while neither of the detained Americans has been released.

Xi also reiterated Beijing's position on Taiwan, urging Washington to "keep doing the right thing" on the issue and warning that the relationship could suffer setbacks otherwise.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taipei rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

"China has secured additional strategic space, including the US stance on the Taiwan issue and the easing of the technology embargo. Strategically, the US has indeed gained nothing," said Dan Wang, China director at the Eurasia Group think tank.

Trump's diplomatic agenda this week revolved heavily around his meetings with Xi and Putin. Their trilateral encounter produced a joint statement titled "Declaration Toward Peace," which analysts described as vague and lacking substantial commitments.

For Xi, however, hosting the meeting was itself a diplomatic achievement, offering him an opportunity to project influence over major international disputes and position China as an indispensable player in global diplomacy.

Washington tightens technology restrictions as Beijing waits

The diplomatic engagement has unfolded alongside renewed tensions over technology and trade, particularly Washington's efforts to prevent Chinese companies from accessing advanced American artificial intelligence chips.

Following the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a Trump ally, after revelations that he had an affair with a woman U.S. intelligence officials believe was a Chinese spy, the Trump administration has moved to close loopholes that allowed Chinese companies to circumvent restrictions on advanced chip exports.

A new U.S. rule further limiting China's access to sophisticated AI chips from companies such as Nvidia took effect on the same day Trump and Xi met.

Washington is also considering requiring American companies to disclose their use of Chinese AI models, adding another potential source of friction between the two economies.

Pressure is mounting in Congress as lawmakers from both parties push for a tougher approach toward Beijing.

A House committee report released this week recommended restrictions on investment in China's aerospace industry. Separately, a senator introduced legislation seeking to revoke China's normal trade relations status, which provides favorable tariff treatment.

Beijing has condemned the prospect of further restrictions and threatened retaliation. However, analysts say China is in no rush to meet Washington's demands, preferring to preserve its leverage while encouraging Trump to maintain stable relations.

"The Chinese see these noises as a natural part of the relationship," said Shen Weizhong, a former Chinese Foreign Ministry official who now works at the Beijing-based Global Governance Institution think tank.

"The Chinese have learned their lesson: they won't fulfil their side of a promise all at once. They'll do it step by step," he said.

By delaying concessions, Beijing retains bargaining power should Washington intensify its pressure, particularly as opposition to China's trade and technology policies gains momentum in Congress.

Trade truce remains fragile ahead of another Trump-Xi meeting

The two governments are expected to postpone decisions on extending their trade truce until next month's Group of 20 leaders' summit in Miami, where Trump and Xi are expected to meet again.

The agreement, initially reached during a meeting in South Korea last year and extended during Xi's visit to Washington in September, is due to expire on Jan. 10.

After a year of intensive negotiations, analysts say the most accessible concessions have largely been secured, leaving both sides with fewer opportunities for quick diplomatic breakthroughs.

"The low-hanging fruits have been harvested," said Even Rogers Pay, director at Beijing-based consultancy Trivium China.

He said the apparent lack of progress compared with previous meetings should be viewed in the context of recent political developments in the United States, including the midterm elections and the controversy surrounding Nvidia's leadership.

Although the latest summit produced few concrete results, maintaining dialogue and preventing further deterioration in relations could itself represent a significant outcome, he said.

Analysts expect the next meeting between Trump and Xi, potentially their fourth this year, to follow a similar pattern, with diplomatic ceremony taking precedence over major policy breakthroughs.

"But substantially, I don't think there's going to be very big progress. It's going to be about stability and stability," Shen said. "And that's enough."