United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet will visit China next week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday, making the first such visit since 2005 and prompting fears among Western rights groups that it will be seen as an endorsement of Beijing's rights record.

The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said earlier this week the trip would include a visit to far-western Xinjiang, where the office believes ethnic Uyghurs have been unlawfully detained, mistreated and forced to work.

China has denied Western allegations of forced labor and genocide against Uyghurs and has warned other countries not to interfere in its domestic affairs by criticizing its actions in Xinjiang.

Human Rights Watch said on Friday that it and other rights groups had expressed concerns that the Chinese government would "manipulate the visit as a public relations stunt."

Bachelet would also visit the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, but will not go to Beijing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the office said.

She will visit China from May 23-28, the first U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit China since Louise Arbour in 2005.