Gunfire rang out across Kabul after the U.S. military confirmed the departure of the last American troops from Afghanistan on Monday, concluding a 20-year conflict that ended with the Taliban seizing control of the country.

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan," Central Command Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporters heard celebratory gunfire from several known Taliban checkpoints, as well as the cheers of fighters manning security posts in the Green Zone. The moment came after the fraught final days of a frantic mission to evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans who had helped the U.S.-led war effort – and which left scores of Afghans and 13 U.S. service members dead in a suicide bombing at Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport last week.