U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his government is trying to determine whether the coronavirus emanated from a lab in Wuhan, China, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Beijing "needs to come clean" on what it knows.

The source of the virus remains a mystery. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Tuesday that U.S. intelligence indicates that the coronavirus likely occurred naturally, as opposed to being created in a laboratory in China, but there is no certainty either way.

Fox News reported Wednesday that the virus originated in a Wuhan laboratory not as a bioweapon, but as part of China's effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the U.S.

This report and others have suggested that lax safety standards at the Wuhan lab – where virology experiments take place – led to someone getting infected. The infected person went to a nearby "wet" market, where the virus began to spread.

At a White House news conference, Trump was asked about the reports of the virus escaping from the Wuhan lab, and he said he was aware of them.

"We are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation that happened," he said.

Asked if he had raised the subject in his conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said: "I don't want to discuss what I talked to him about the laboratory, I just don't want to discuss, it's inappropriate right now."

Trump has sought to stress strong Washington ties with Beijing during the pandemic as the U.S. has relied on China for personal protection equipment desperately needed by American medical workers.

China, however, refuted U.S. administration’s allegations.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian cited the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other unidentified medical experts as saying there was no evidence that transmission began from the lab and there was “no scientific basis” for such claims.

“We always believe that this is a scientific issue and requires the professional assessment of scientists and medical experts,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing on Thursday.

The broad scientific consensus holds that SARS-CoV-2, the virus' official name, originated in bats.

Trump and other officials have expressed deep skepticism of China's officially declared death toll from the virus of around 3,000 people while the U.S. has a death toll of more than 20,000 and rising.

WHO warns of Europe’s soaring cases

Europe is currently in the eye of the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of cases nearing a million, the WHO European regional director said Thursday.

"Case numbers across the region continue to climb. In the past 10 days, the number of cases reported in Europe has nearly doubled to close to 1 million," the WHO's Hans Kluge told reporters in an online briefing.

This meant that about 50% of the global burden of COVID-19 was in Europe, Kluge said. More than 84,000 people in Europe had died in the epidemic, he said.

About 3% of Dutch developed antibodies

A study of Dutch blood donors has found that around 3% have developed antibodies against the new coronavirus, health authorities said Thursday, an indication of the percentage of the Dutch population who may have already had the disease.

The head of the National Institute for Health (RIVM), Jaap van Dissel, disclosed the results during a debate in Parliament.

"This study shows that about 3% of Dutch people have developed antibodies against the coronavirus," Van Dissel said. "You can calculate from that, it's several hundred thousand people" in a country of 17 million," he said.

There are 28,158 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands, but only the very ill and health care workers are currently being tested.

Japan to expand emergency

Japan's government will convene a key panel of medics Thursday to advise on its state of emergency over the coronavirus, as local media reported the prime minister would expand the measures to cover the entire country.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has already declared a monthlong state of emergency in seven regions, including Tokyo.

People in these places are being urged to stay inside but the rules stop far short of the tight lockdowns seen in other parts of the world.

Since the emergency came into effect on April 8, several regional governors have called for the measures to be expanded to cover their areas – warning of a growing number of coronavirus infections and overwhelmed medical facilities.

No new cases in Taiwan for two weeks

Taiwan on Thursday announced zero new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus – the second time this week – and reported a low death rate and a high recovery rate for COVID-19 patients.

Taiwan had on Tuesday also reported zero new cases, the first time since March 9.

The country has seen no indigenous cases for four consecutive days. Since Monday, the island nation has only reported seven new COVID-19 patients, all cases that originated abroad.

So far, Taiwan has reported 395 infections, including 340 imported cases. Meanwhile, there have been six deaths and 155 patients have since recovered, according to the Central Epidemic Command Centre.