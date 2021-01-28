A team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) has completed two weeks of quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan and will now begin a delayed, closely watched investigation into the origins of the virus that sparked the COVID-19 pandemic.

The researchers, who were required to complete 14 days in quarantine after arriving in China, could be seen leaving their hotel and boarding a bus shortly after 3 p.m. local time on Thursday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear where they were headed.

The mission has become politically charged, as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak. A major question is where the Chinese side will allow the researchers to go and whom they will be able to talk to.

The virus is believed to have come from bats and to have initially spread from a wet market in Wuhan where wild animals were sold as food.

The WHO insists the visit will be tightly tethered to the science of how the virus – which has killed more than 2 million people and laid waste to the global economy – jumped from animals to humans.

The mission only came about after considerable wrangling between the sides that led to a rare complaint from the WHO that China was taking too long to make final arrangements.

A cyclist rides by the hotel where a team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) quarantined in Wuhan, central Hubei province, China, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo)

Beijing wary of WHO probe

China, which has strongly opposed an independent investigation it could not fully control, said the matter was complicated and that Chinese medical staff were preoccupied with new virus clusters in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities.

While the WHO was criticized early on, especially by the U.S., for not being critical enough of the Chinese response, it recently accused China and other countries of moving too slowly at the start of the outbreak, drawing a rare admission from the Chinese side that it could have done better. Overall, though, China has staunchly defended its response.

The early days of the outbreak remain among the most sensitive topics in China today, with the Communist leadership seeking to stamp out any discussion that shows its governance in a poor light.

Beijing has also sought to seed doubt into the origin story, floating the unsubstantiated theory that the virus emerged elsewhere.

Another theory, amplified by former U.S. President Donald Trump, is that it leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan where researchers were studying coronaviruses.

In a sign of the political baggage attached to their mission, U.S. President Joe Biden's new administration weighed in before the experts had even left their hotel.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, new White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said it was "imperative we get to the bottom" of how the virus appeared and spread worldwide.

Psaki voiced concern over "misinformation" from "some sources in China" and urged a "robust and clear" probe.

Residents attend an exhibition on the city's fight against the coronavirus in Wuhan, central Hubei province, China, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo)

Wuhan locals fear government obstruction

Relatives of Wuhan's coronavirus dead have called for a meeting with the team from the United Nations health agency, saying they have been facing new levels of official obstruction since the WHO team arrived.

They accuse the Chinese government of taking down a WeChat group used by scores of next-of-kin to discuss the outbreak shortly after the WHO team arrived.

"This shows that (Chinese authorities) are very nervous. They are afraid that these families will get in touch with the WHO experts," said Zhang Hai, 51, whose father died early in the pandemic of suspected COVID-19.

Relatives accuse the Wuhan city and Hubei provincial governments of allowing COVID-19 to burst beyond control by trying to conceal the outbreak when it first emerged in the city in December 2019, then failing to alert the public and bungling the response.

According to official Chinese figures, it killed nearly 3,900 in Wuhan, accounting for the vast majority of the 4,636 dead China has reported.

A panel of independent experts concluded this month that China and the WHO could have acted more quickly to avert catastrophe during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.