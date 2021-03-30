Thousands of children in the care of local councils in Britain are at risk of being undocumented migrants or deported under new European settlement scheme rules.

New research published on Tuesday found only 39% of identified EU children in Britain, who have either been place in care or have left care, have had applications filed on their behalf for the EU Settlement Scheme.

The scheme was established in 2020 as a way for European citizens to remain living in Britain once freedom of movement ended after Brexit.

But figures from 175 councils, obtained by charity The Children's Society from September 2020 to February 2021, found of the 3,690 children who need to apply only 1,426 have made applications. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2021.

For children who are living in the care system, it is the responsibility of their social worker or legal guardian to apply on their behalf.

For those who have left the care system, and are under the age of 25, it is the responsibility of the local council to apply on their behalf.

People who fail to apply for the scheme by the deadline are at risk of being undocumented migrants.

This means they will lose their right to work, receive an education, claim state benefits, open a bank account, rent a home or get a driving license. They could also be deported.

The Children's Society said it is calling for the British Home Office to accept applications after the deadline for children in the care system.