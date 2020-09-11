Ten European Union member states have agreed to take in a total of 400 unaccompanied minors left homeless after a fire laid waste to the biggest migrant camp in Greece, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Friday.

Germany and France will take in the bulk of the minors, each offering refuge to 100 to 150, Seehofer told a joint news conference with EU Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, who stressed that the disaster added urgency for the bloc to reform migration policies.

Thousands of refugees and migrants spent a third night in the open on the Greek island of Lesbos after two successive nights of fires in the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp left them homeless.

Some awoke Friday after sleeping by the side of the road, having cut down reeds and using salvaged blankets to make rudimentary shelters to protect them from the night-time chill and the scorching day-time sun. Others used tents or had just sleeping bags to protect them from the elements.

Greek authorities have said the fires on Tuesday and Wednesday evening were deliberately set by some of the camp’s residents angered by isolation orders issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after 35 residents were found to have been infected.

The camp had already been placed in lockdown until mid-September after the first case had been detected – a Somali man who had been granted asylum and left the camp but later returned to Moria from Athens.

After the fire, police were only able to locate eight of the 35 people who had tested positive, according to official reports.

Aid organizations have long warned about the dire conditions in the camp, which has a capacity of just over 2,750 people but was housing more than 12,500 inside and in a spillover tent city that sprang up in an adjacent olive grove.

The situation has led to spiraling tension, both among migrants and refugees inside the camp and with local residents who have long called for Moria to be shut down.

Tuesday night’s fire left around 3,500 of the camp’s inhabitants homeless, the migration minister said. Tents were flown in and a ferry and two navy ships were to provide emergency accommodation. But the remnants of the camp burned on Wednesday night, leaving the remaining inhabitants with nowhere to stay.

With tensions around Moria growing following the fire, Athens on Friday intensified the police presence on the island.

Several buses carrying additional riot police, as well as two water cannons, arrived aboard a ferry at the island's capital, Mytilene, in the morning, as shown on national television.

On Wednesday, government spokesman Stelios Petsas stressed that none of the camp’s residents, except for 406 unaccompanied teenagers and children who had been living there, would be allowed to leave the island. The unaccompanied minors were flown to the mainland and temporarily housed in hotels on Wednesday night.

“Some people do not respect the country that is hosting them, and they strive to prove they are not looking for a passport to a better life,” Petsas said, stressing the fires had been deliberately set and had left thousands of families homeless.

Many Lesbos locals, including nearly all the mayors, say they do not want refugees on their island after the fire. "They all have to go. No camp on Lesbos anymore," said Kostas Moutzouris, governor of the North Aegean region, on television.

Inhabitants are also blocking access roads to places where the government is trying to set up provisional camps to temporarily shelter the homeless migrants.

Moria houses people from Africa, Asia and the Middle East who arrived on the island from the nearby Turkish coast, fleeing poverty or conflict in their homeland. Under a 2016 deal between the EU and Turkey, those arriving on Greek islands would remain there pending either their successful asylum application or deportation back to Turkey.

But a backlog in asylum applications, combined with continued arrivals and few deportations, led to massive overcrowding in Moria and other camps on eastern Aegean islands.