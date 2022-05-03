The United Nations announced that a convoy with 127 civilians from Mariupol steel plant and a nearby town arrive in a Ukrainian-controlled city.

A U.N. humanitarian official said on Tuesday that it had successfully evacuated some 101 people from the Azovstal steel plant, saying that most of the evacuees were in Zaporizhzhia, where they are receiving humanitarian assistance.

"Thanks to the operation, 101 women, men, children, and older persons could finally leave the bunkers below the Azovstal steelworks and see the daylight after two months," Osnat Lubrani, U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement sent to journalists.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which was also involved in the safe passage operation, released a parallel statement saying some 100 people from the Mariupol plant area had reached Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday. Among them were some wounded, it added.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said Tuesday that Russian forces had launched an offensive on the besieged Azovstal steel plant where Kyiv's forces are holed up in the same city.

"A powerful assault on the territory of the Azovstal plant is underway with support from armored vehicles and tanks," Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov military unit said in a statement on social media, and added that Russian forces were attempting "to land a large number of infantry by boat."