At least 14 people were injured after a suspected arson attack on a refugee shelter in western Germany on Thursday.

Police detained two suspects in relation to the attack.

The fire had broken out in the early morning in an apartment building in the city of Unna, which serves as the initial refugee reception facility for North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state.

The two suspects, two men aged 30 and 39, were residents of the facility, according to the public prosecutor's office in the nearby city of Dortmund.

The motive for the suspected arson remains unclear, a spokesperson said. Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Firefighters and rescue workers responded in large numbers to the blaze.

"Our thoughts are with the injured, whom we wish a speedy recovery," said North Rhine-Westphalia's state minister for refugees, Josefine Paul. "The causes and circumstances of this act are currently being thoroughly investigated and analyzed."