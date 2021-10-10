An L-410 plane crashed near the town of Menzelinsk in Russia's republic of Tatarstan on Sunday, killing 15 parachutists and injuring seven, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying.

The plane had been carrying a group of parachute jumpers, the Emergencies Ministry said, according to the TASS news agency.

The L-410 crashed around 9:23 a.m. local time (6:23 a.m. GMT) during a flight over the republic of Tatarstan, the ministry said on its Telegram channel, adding that seven have been rescued from the debris.

"Seven people were rescued, 15 people were taken out without signs of life," the ministry said.

The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft. Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving aging planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.

An aging Antonov An-26 transport plane crashed in the Russian far east last month killing six people. All 28 people on board an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in a crash in Kamchatka in July.