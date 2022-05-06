At least 17 people were injured, and many others were trapped after an explosion rocked a four-story building in the Salamanca district in Madrid, Spain on Friday.
Emergency services said they were searching for two missing people.
The blast emerged from a residential building just a few blocks away from the Retiro park, causing significant damage to both the building and nearby vehicles.
Madrid's emergency service reported that 17 people were injured, four of whom were taken to the hospital - one in serious condition.
Firefighters continue working to control the scene and search for more possible victims. Madrid police have also deployed drones to inspect the building from above.
Individuals who were near the building at the time of the explosion said they felt other buildings also shook. Some said there was a strong odor of gas.
While authorities have not confirmed the cause of the explosion, they are looking into the possibility that it was related to a natural gas leak.
In Jan. 2021, a gas leak caused a massive explosion in central Madrid, claiming the lives of four people.
