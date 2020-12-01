At least four people, including a baby, were killed and several injured when a car drove into a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier on Tuesday, police said, adding that the driver had been arrested.

Police were not immediately able to say why the driver of a silver SUV had targeted the pedestrian-only zone but security sources told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) there were no indications of a politically motived attack. The public prosecutor said late Tuesday that the driver was drunk and had a history of "possible psychiatric problems."

Early indications "suggest that psychiatric problems possibly played a role," Peter Fritzen told reporters, adding the driver was also under the influence of alcohol at the time. Prosecutors are considering requesting that he be placed in psychiatric care, he added.

Footage from the scene broadcast on NTV showed several police vans and other emergency vehicles parked on a wide shopping street in Trier, a large section of which appeared to have been cleared.

Trier mayor Wolfram Leibe said the driver, a 51-year-old German from the local area, appeared to have gone "on a rampage."

"The driver randomly ran over people," said Franz-Dieter Ankner from Trier police, adding that the suspect was being questioned.

Malu Dreyer, premier of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate where Trier is located, said she was shocked that a baby was among those killed by the driver's "brutal act."

"This is a terrible day," she told reporters, adding that her thoughts and prayers were with the child's parents and all the other victims.

Witnesses had earlier described seeing people, including a young child in a stroller, being flung into the air as the car struck them.

Christmas shopping

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert on Twitter called the events in Trier "shocking." He said the country's thoughts were with the "relatives of the deceased, the many injured and with all those who are helping to care for those affected."

Early footage from the scene showed stunned shoppers huddling outside stores festooned with Christmas decorations as sirens blared in the distance.

According to the Agence France-Press (AFP), debris from stalls and outdoor displays was strewn along a wide cobbled street. Picturesque Trier, near the border with Luxembourg, traces its history back to the Roman Empire and is often called Germany's oldest city.

Although Germany is grappling with a second coronavirus wave that has forced restaurants, bars, sports and cultural centres to close, retailers have been allowed to stay open and many people were out Christmas shopping.

"It's lucky that the Christmas market has been cancelled because of corona, or it could have been much worse," witness Frederic Fries told Welt TV.