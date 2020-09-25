Four people were injured, two seriously, in a knife attack in Paris Friday near the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Two of the victims were in a critical condition, the Paris police department said.

Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police flooding into the neighborhood in eastern Paris, near the Richard Lenoir subway station.

A police official said officers are “actively hunting” for the perpetrators and have cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby.

A Paris police official said that while authorities initially thought two attackers were involved, they now believe it was only one person, who was detained near the Bastille plaza in eastern Paris, a city police official said. The official said police are still searching the area while they question the arrested suspect.

The stabbing came as a trial was underway in the capital for alleged accomplices of the organizers of the January 2015 attack on the Charlie Hebdo weekly that claimed 12 lives.