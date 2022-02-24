At least seven people have been killed and 15 others injured by Russian airstrikes and shelling, Ukraine's Inteiror Ministry said Thursday.

Nineteen others are missing and a bridge over the Inhulets River has been destroyed, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Russian tanks have crossed into Ukrainian territory, entering the Luhansk region, according to reports from Ukraine's border authority.

The tanks were spotted near the communities of Krasna Talivka, Milove and Horodyshche.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he had appealed to world leaders to impose all possible sanctions on Russia, including on President Vladimir Putin personally, saying that the Kremlin leader wanted to destroy the Ukrainian state.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast Thursday, officials and media said, after President Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east of Ukraine.